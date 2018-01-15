The "glory days" of news readers are as irrelevant as the print edition of the NY Times. News readers were never that good. Twitter and Facebook are better as news readers. New news flows demand new approaches. #
If you're a journalist and you love RSS, please join me in an easy project to improve both. Let's put together a list of starter feeds for journalists. #
I've kicked it off with a collection of news feeds that I know provide good value. If you have favorites, please suggest a few in a comment in this thread. #
In order for this to work it has to be done primarily by journalists. I'm happy to help any way I can. #
I started this project because I am sure that unless news thrives on the net we are totally screwed. I've never felt that we could trust Facebook to be the official distribution system for journalism on the net. #
This is the first step to creating many distribution nets, so a competitive market can develop. I've bootstrapped successful tech projects before. This is how it begins! It's not that hard, it just requires cooperation and a clear goal.#