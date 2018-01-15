It's even worse than it appears.
Monday, January 15, 2018
The "glory days" of news readers are as irrelevant as the print edition of the NY Times. News readers were never that good. Twitter and Facebook are better as news readers. New news flows demand new approaches. #
And RSS is here to help. #
Journalists, let's help journalism thrive on the net#
Facebook is not thriving, for me#

