It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday, January 18, 2018
There was an outage on scripting.com over the last few hours. I let a domain expire, thinking it wasn't in use. Haha. Okay. I renewed it. It seems to be resolving here, so the outage should be over. Sorry. I'll be more careful in the future. 🚀#
Update on the Feeds for Journalists project. "The current list doesn't have much meta-news or news-about-news. It's mostly just plain news. I am totally in favor of adding Canadian feeds, but for news orgs that are producing news about Canada, and news from a Canadian perspective."#
I support the NYT turning over its editorial page to Trump voters. But we keep hearing from them. How about Clinton voters next. And black voters. And people who didn't vote. And so on. Let's hear more from people outside the elite bubble.#
Where you see Americans trashing each other online, use your imagination. How are trolls, some Russian, some from elsewhere, instigating to make it worse, increase the hurt, damage, deepen the division, make it more permanent?#
Little wrecked ecosystems#
Goodbye Huffington Post#

Last update: Thursday January 18, 2018; 1:01 PM EST.