It's even worse than it appears.
There was an outage on scripting.com
over the last few hours. I let a domain expire, thinking it wasn't in use. Haha. Okay. I renewed it. It seems to be resolving here, so the outage should be over. Sorry. I'll be more careful in the future. 🚀#
Update
on the Feeds for Journalists
project. "The current list doesn't have much meta-news or news-about-news. It's mostly just plain news. I am totally in favor of adding Canadian feeds, but for news orgs that are producing news about Canada, and news from a Canadian perspective."#
I support the NYT turning over
its editorial page to Trump voters. But we keep hearing from them. How about Clinton voters next. And black voters. And people who didn't vote. And so on. Let's hear more from people outside the elite bubble.#
Where you see Americans trashing each other online, use your imagination. How are trolls, some Russian, some from elsewhere, instigating to make it worse, increase the hurt, damage, deepen the division, make it more permanent?#
- With Google Reader shutting down and Facebook pulling out of news, and now HuffPost withdrawing, I feel great. Vindicated. Optimistic once again.#
- There is no magic to platforms. Corporate platforms always end up as puddles. Little wrecked ecosystems that started with great bluster. #
- The only platforms worth developing for are ones without a platform vendor. That is, open platforms based on open formats and protocols.#
- I was asked why Google Reader is on my list. #
- They didn't support all of RSS, so blogging became limited to what Google Reader understood. And then they just threw it all out, like a massive oil spill, and did nothing to clean it up. In the end it would have been better if it never existed.#
- I tried writing at Huffington Post, many years ago, hoping to get more flow. When I finally got a hot story on HP, here's what they did.#
- Rewrote it.#
- Redirected traffic from my page to theirs.#
- That's when the great experiment ended. 💥#