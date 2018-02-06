Dries Buytaert wrote about how he wants to cross-post from his Drupal blog to Facebook. My experience with cross-posting to silos is that it doesn't work. I wrote a comment on his post relating my experience. (No fancy tech, just copy/paste.) #
Hi Dries -- I use Facebook and Twitter, and have no plans to stop either, but the primary place I write is my blog. I tried to make cross-posting work, for years, and finally realized it cant work, unless each of the silos want it to, and of course none of them do.#
I also included Medium in my attempt to set up a cross-posting system.#