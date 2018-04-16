It's even worse than it appears.
18-minute podcast
about the Denver newspapers
and Berkeleyside
. The Denver news orgs are doing something unusual, crossing the wall between publishing and editorial. And Berkeleyside
, a local news org who just did a public offering
of stock, and eliminated
the wall between publishing and editorial. Have a listen and think if perhaps this isn't a better way forward for news than paywalls and hedge-fund ownership.#
I wish the Democrats were self-aware enough to choose the strongest candidate to run against Trump or whoever is the Republican nominee in 2020. People still think in terms of a perfect candidate. Dems don't have any. But that's not a problem because the Repubs don't have any either. Imho what we need is someone who appeals to the massive core of American voters, without betraying us to the super-rich. Never mind who appeals to you
-- you're going to vote rationally. Think about the massive number of voters who don't. I don't think they're fascists or KKKs, I think they are emotional and want to feel good. Who can give a rousing even angry speech that gets people to feel good about themselves without tearing other people down (except for Trump of course). That's the one. Imho#
Sometimes things have to fall apart before they can start to make sense again. When they write the history of the web, if they get the story right, a big event will be the San Francisco newspaper strike in 1994. A lot of ideas came together there, across a wide divide. It showed us how news and tech are inextricably entwined.#
The best part of the Comey interview
last night was when he asked what the f*ck were Russians
doing in the Oval Office, without any Americans there other than the president (who is obviously a Russian tool).#
- There have been a couple of reports of trouble installing the latest River5, both having to do with the iconv package, which is a relatively new addition to River5. Here's the latest report.#
- I don't know what the problem is, I had no problems installing it on my Mac or on a Linux server. #
- When I have trouble with NPM, this is what I do:#
- Delete the node_modules folder and do an npm install. #
- If that doesn't work, clear NPM's cache, delete the node_modules folder and do an npm install. #
- What's unusual about iconv is that it's written in C, and as part of the npm install process it needs to compile it to machine code. #
- I am anything but an expert in NPM problems, that's why I'm raising a flag here on Scripting News. #
- Update: I think Anton got to the bottom of it. Some systems have it set up so that you can't run downloaded stuff without modifying permissions. #