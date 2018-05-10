It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday, May 10, 2018
I don't know why I waited so long to find the day that I first used the term podcast to describe what we were doing with audio and RSS. That was one of the reasons I kept a blog (still is) -- to have a chronological record of how ideas develop. #
Doc Searls an old radio guy wrote about podcasting in the same month of September 2004. He followed this with another piece in October, explaining that podcasting is not radio. October was an incredible month, lots of adoption, new aggregators, tools, an audio version of weblogs.com, and signs of the grief that was about to happen, starting to happen. #
Bad news re radio.weblogs.com, etc#
The Internet is going the wrong way#

© 1994-2018 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday May 10, 2018; 5:04 PM EDT.