Listen. If you have something worth saying that requires more than a single tweet, as a reader I will feel more respected if you write it in a blog post, and refine it so it's easy to figure out what your point is. There still is a cacaphony of people wanting attention, more all the time, and it might be that more people will see your tweets, but I think more people will comprehend your thinking if you write it, as opposed to tweeting it. There is a difference. (Also I'm more inclined to route a blog post through my linkblog . I rarely circulate tweets that way.)