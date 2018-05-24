It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Listen. If you have something worth saying that requires more than a single tweet, as a reader I will feel more respected if you write it in a blog post, and refine it so it's easy to figure out what your point is. There still is a cacaphony of people wanting attention, more all the time, and it might be that more people will see your tweets, but I think more people will comprehend your thinking if you write it, as opposed to tweeting it. There is a difference. (Also I'm more inclined to route a blog post through my linkblog. I rarely circulate tweets that way.)#
Quick video that illustrates a problem I'm having with node-debug. Any help much appreciated. #
What's normal is what's real#

