I got the answer to yesterday's query about getting at the data in a Node app using the debugger. There's a new way to do it. First you have to install a Chrome app. Then launch the Node app with a --inspect flag.#
The app launches. It displays a URL to open in Chrome. Copy it, paste it into the browser address bar, and the debugger opens. Your files are in the left margin. Click one. Set a breakpoint. When the app stops there you'll see the data in the right panel, and when you click the wedge, it expands. #
One concern, this process requires using Chrome, and I'm expecting to have to stop using it soon because it breaks all my sites. #