For-the-record blogging. For a few years Medium became the place that people would post essays that were meant to be on the public record. This was not a good idea, because Medium is a venture-backed startup, and was likely to pivot. What's on-the-record today must at least have the stated intention of being accessible tomorrow. That was never true of Medium. #
Now that I have my XML-RPC server and client for JavaScript, I've started to look for activity if any, in the RPC world, not just in XML but also JSON. Here's a survey written by Bruce Eckel in 2011. I could very easily add JSON support to my XML-RPC package, because it converts the request to JSON before processing it. Thinking about next steps. #
One of the cool things about the advent of Trump and the influence of Russia is that we have a new concept, whataboutism. It's useful because Americans do it too. Here's a conversation that illustrates.#
Joe: "It hurt when you stepped on my toe. Please don't do it again."#
Bob: "But you drove my car last week without asking."#
Whether Joe drove Bob's car last week has nothing to do with the toe stepping. What if instead Bob didn't want to hurt Joe, and appreciates knowing that there's a way to improve their friendship. #
Bob: "I'm sorry I hurt you. I will try not to do it again."#