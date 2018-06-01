It's even worse than it appears.
Friday, June 1, 2018
Poll: Which big company would you like to buy GitHub? #
More work on the XML-RPC debugger. It now looks reasonable on an iPad. Added displays for the XML call and response. Helps to see what's going over the wire. More thinking about a JSON syntax, and what I would do differently a second time around. The original XML-RPC design was rushed, the work of four people with different perspectives and visions for where it would go. Now, 20 years later, what was speculative is now settled. And JSON has built-in syntax for the types that XML-RPC had define. So the resulting packet is smaller. I've kept the names, methodResponse, fault, etc, on the principle that fewer formats is better and perfection is a waste of time.#
Here's a page comparing the XML format RPC calls and response with the same items in JSON.#
Welcome to June 2018. My how time flies. #
On GitHub being acquired#

