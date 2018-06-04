It's even worse than it appears.
Monday, June 4, 2018
280-char FAQ. "GitHub is not git. They were losing money and having trouble finding a CEO. They had raised a shitload of money based on ideas that didn't pan out. So it was inevitable that they'd sell, but most developers, including myself, were caught by surprise."#
While watching the Warriors crush the Cavs last night, I thought up a new NBA rule. After you win a championship the team is disbanded. Re-shuffe the deck. It's the only way a New York team will ever make the playoffs. Unless they let us trade a whole team for our miserable Knicks or Nets. Obviously any trade would have to include the owner.#
Microsoft buys GitHub#

