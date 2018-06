- +

20-minute podcast on lessons learned from Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub. The Battlestar Galactica quote: "All of this has happened before and all of this will happen again." Douglas Adams wrote The Restaurant at the End of the Universe . Microsoft's first CFO was Frank Gaudette . Microsoft's 2017 sales were approx $90 billion. Bottom-line: Advice to MS, add a feature that allows users to redirect from their GitHub repos, and consider a "loyalty dividend" for pre-Microsoft GitHub users, and establish a new tradition in tech acquisitions, a windfall for users.