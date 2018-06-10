It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, June 10, 2018
I'm traveling later this week, so am trying to wrap up my work on the JavaScript implementation of XML-RPC in the next couple of days. There are issues that will linger, as there always are in projects like this. 💥#
