Here's an OPML file of the top US news sites, created by Quod.us. I added it to my River5 installation, so now we're getting updates from all these pubs. You're welcome to bookmark it. #
Kevin Marks suggested looking at json-schema.org for ideas on how to handle date and base64 values in the JSON version of XML-RPC. It gave me an idea for another approach. Basically, when JSON has a syntax for a type, just include the data (int, double, boolean, string, struct, array). When it doesn't, represent it with an object with two properties, #type and #value. The second example illustrates this approach. #
At what point will non-Repubs feel compelled to do more than wait for the Repubs to do something? They obviously are not going to.#