Journalists will only say what's been proven, so they feign not knowing things that every sentient being knows. Which keeps them from going the next step to see theories that might explain why Trump is the way he is. Why does Trump love Putin, Netanyahu, Kim Jong Un? Why does he hate the G7? His algorithm might be just this simple -- he's the inverse image of Obama. Where Obama is light, Trump is dark. And vice versa. He likes what Obama doesn't, and he hates what Obama likes.