I now have Happy Friends running with the new Twitter callback constraints. You may have to log off and log back on to get it to save your changes.#
This should be aTV show. Believe it or not it would do a lot of good. Not by shaming people, but by showing them in real terms why the ideas they're hearing are wrong.#
At a campaign event, Claire McCaskill asks everyone who has a pre-existing condition to stand. Almost everyone does. This should be done at every Democratic rally, dinner or meetup so it's understood how important coverage of P-E-Ds is.#
In Italy I saw everyone wearing nice sunglasses. My problem is that when I buy nice ones I lose them. So I buy shitty sunglasses, in bulk, and let them get lost. But in Italy I couldn't even stand to take them out because everyone had such nice sunglasses. When I got home, I splurged, and bought a new pair of Raybans. They are beautiful. And they make what I see beautiful too. I will probably lose these too, though I may be developing a system for not losing them. We'll see. In the meantime I am enjoying them. #
Inside the government I bet they're thinking the mistake they made with the zero tolerance border policy is letting the story leak out. This was the conclusion of the Bush II administration re Vietnam, that the mistake was letting pictures of flag-draped coffins get out. So they prevented that in the Iraq War. Also a big tax cut and no draft. That bought peace at home for a war that was just as wrong as Vietnam. #
Everyone is focused on the optics of what's happening in the immigration system, but underneath the awful images there's a real problem with no easy answers. The problem he's dealing with is far from new, and is horrible, and has been mishandled by every president since Clinton, leading to an escalating problem, and because he is so inept at communicating, Trump has turned into a huge crisis.#
Looked at another way, remember how everyone has been positing what would happen when Trump had to deal with a crisis not of his own making? This is it. But he can't seem to get our sympathy and support, when any other president would have been able to do so easily.#
Just listen to today's Daily podcast, and find out how when we had to deal with the El Salvadoran gangs in LA in the 90s, we exported them back to El Salvador where they grew, and now the next generation is coming of age, and the country is unlivable so they're coming north, and in fact Trump has a good point (if he could only communicate it) that we're going to deal with an even bigger problem next time around, as it echoes in a decades-long feedback loop.#
Part of what we're seeing here is not only Adolf Hitler 2.0, but also a man who is in totally over his head, unable to understand how the US government functions. He's panicking. And folks, this is only one of a dozen major ongoing crises a president has to deal with. #
It's a real problem. If only our president had the means to communicate it in a rational, non-hysterical way. This one only knows one way of communicating -- he attacks. And that puts him at odds with how our form of government works.#
On the last trip, the question was, as it often is, what should we do for a bright future with publishing technology. I think that's been topic number one for me for at least 30 years, maybe my entire life, going back to the womb.#
If I had my druthers, I'd have a team of writers, bloggers, journalists to work with, and I'd do a lot of experimenting with news creation and reading ideas. Rapidly try new approaches until we hit on one(s) they all loved. Then we'd know where to go from there.#