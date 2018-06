- +

In Italy I saw everyone wearing nice sunglasses. My problem is that when I buy nice ones I lose them. So I buy shitty sunglasses, in bulk, and let them get lost. But in Italy I couldn't even stand to take them out because everyone had such nice sunglasses. When I got home, I splurged, and bought a new pair of Raybans . They are beautiful . And they make what I see beautiful too. I will probably lose these too, though I may be developing a system for not losing them. We'll see. In the meantime I am enjoying them.