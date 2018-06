- +

Trump is much older than Hitler was when he assumed power in Germany. Hitler became chancellor of Germany in 1933 at 44 . Trump became president of the United States in 2016 at 70. There are of course other differences. In order to have a global empire Hitler had to go to war, which he ultimately lost. Trump was elected president of a country that already dominated, economically and militarily, and had by far the largest military and nuclear weapons.