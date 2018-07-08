Here's a list of all the deliverables for the restoration.#
A list of all the stories, on scripting.com. Hopefully this will get the search engines to index the stories in their new locations.#
An OPML file containing the newly restored stories. There are a bunch more that weren't restored because they're already present, but we didn't have the OPML for them before. Note, it takes a long time to load, the file is quite large.#
I also uploaded the OPML file to the GitHub repository. It also has trouble with the size of the file. #
I uploaded the folder containing the newly restored pages in HTML.#