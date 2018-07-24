How to cut down trolling on Twitter -- give people control over who can reply to them. The more followers you have the more incentive there is to post something inflammatory as a reply. Muting is nice, but it only prevents them from replying to you. Long after you've stopped seeing their trollish droppings, they are still getting flow for their abuse with replies. On some posts, no replies, please. Or replies only visible to me, no one else. Or replies only from people I follow. Or, as Facebook does, let the originator of the post remove trollish comments. #
Poll: How do you feel about Twitter polls that don’t offer you a real choice?#
I have been getting hoisting to work in my editing environment for Scripting News. I think I have it working now. If you're reading this, something is working. 💥#
Let me just say this. Hoisting is hard. Especially if you're retrofitting it into an existing app. This is good practice for getting it working inside LO2, which after a short burn-in period is the next thing on my to-do list. Might take a few days to get there. #
One more hoisting loose-end tied down, hopefully. 🚀#