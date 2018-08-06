I've written here many times about the distinction between the terms blogger and journalist. In a Twitter thread, Lora Kolodny makes a distinction between journalist and reporter. I hadn't realized there might be a difference. Here's what she says.#
Journalist (besides sounding hi-falutin) includes people who aren't reporters. Editors, producers, photographers, columnists, podcasters, vloggers and bloggers may not all be doing the primary research or interviews for a piece, but are all responsible for accuracy of it.#
Reporters do the primary fact finding, interviews, field work, etc. But by no means are reporters the only journalists. It's not a commutative property. If reporter then journalist. But not if journalist then reporter.#
My own two cents. I'd love to reserve the term blogger for people who write about their own experiences, not for pay, the "unedited voice of a person." I think of bloggers as sources in the journalism world. #
I had been hearing good things about the HBO series Succession so I chose it for my next binge. I made it all the way to the next to last episode about an hour before the finale aired last night, but waited till the morning to watch it. I wasn't prepared for how disturbing it would be. I wasn't expecting it to be so. #
I think perhaps it was so disturbing because the Roy family reminds me of my own family. All the disconnects, vanity, foolish sense of self-importance. And the prohibition on every talking about it realistically. These were all big features of my upbringing. #
They really play with you. At times it's so funny, it seems like a comedy, but then, in the next episode, it knocks you down. That's what the finale was like. Complete knock down, with the tour de force in the very last scene. #
The best line delivered by the patriarch's latest wife to one of the adult children: "He built you a playground and you think it's the world." #
There's a lot of self-awareness in the last episode, but mostly they avoid living their own lives, all of them, including the all-powerful father. #
On reflection, the Roy family is not like my family, where the women fought, and the men, while they often roared, were mostly sidelined, not the main act. I guess when you participate in something so intensely for so many hours your subconscious starts accepting it as real. #
I have a hard time recommending Succession. It's very well done. But hard to watch at times, it's so awkward and the people are such fools. And it's very disturbing, that gives it value, at least for me. As art, it's outstanding. #