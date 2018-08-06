It's even worse than it appears.
Monday, August 6, 2018
dave.blog now redirects to scripting.com. I was never going to start a new blog there. I don't know what I was thinking. One person, one blog seems to be the default. #
If you fight for free speech only for people who agree with you then you are not for free speech.#
Reporter vs Journalist#
Succession#

© 1994-2018 Dave Winer.

Last update: Monday August 6, 2018; 1:06 PM EDT.