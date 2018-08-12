It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Poll: How do you know Alex Jones is on Twitter? #
I think there should be a panel of tech security experts who keep track of security concerns in the 2018 election. Otherwise the press is going to mangle the story, the way they did with HRC's email server in the 2016 election.#
