Brent Simmons has been working on a Frontier port, for the modern Mac OS. He's naming the project Ranier. I like it, esp because the last three letters are ier, which says the foundation originated in Frontier, but it also frees up Brent to follow the product where it wants to go. 💥#
A union of Twitter users with say over 1 million followers each, if they agreed to provide flow for blog posts that covered certain news areas that are being ignored by the news industry, could fairly quickly reform the flow of news.#
Journalism has lots of problems, but the really big one is that distribution is a mess. There needs to be an EU of news. And a euro. It's no longer an idea for the future, it's a model that should have been implemented long ago, and we should be growing based on it. #
One of the few journalists with courage is comedian John Oliver. This week's show, on trade wars, is essential viewing, and it's also incredibly funny. #
If the news wants to be effective it should spend some amount of time not just describing our quagmire, but having realistic discussions for what we can do to dig out of it. There's no discussion of this on MSNBC as far as I know. #
When Jonathan Chait asks why news won't factor in the corruption of the Trump govt, I think it's because if they did, they'd have to start leading the rebellion, or at least looking for people to interview who are ready to lead.#
Civil disobedience. A general strike. Boycotts and picket lines. Those are proper citizen responses to treason on the part of the president. These ideas should be present in the press coverage. But if you put off accepting as fact the corruption of the government, you don't have to cross that bridge.#