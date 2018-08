- +

I was talking with Wes Felter last night about a project I want to do. I want to get Frontier running more or less as-is on Linux. Wes was an early UserLander , he got us started with Frontier as an HTTP server. He understood the product at the time in ways I didn't. What came from that? XML-RPC , the website framework Radio UserLand and lots of other stuff. We talked about how to get the project done, and he suggested something doing video demos of the things that make Frontier unique. It's a really good idea. And kind of daunting. I'm thinking about how to get started. I think the first step is to think of a project I can do in steps, that touches on most aspects of the environment. Maybe a web site for Bull Mancuso or Kim Parker of Bloatware (two not-so-famous fake people I use for demos and docs). It would be more interesting if it turned out to be something useful that made sense to deploy in Frontier. I wouldn't mind setting up a server on Amazon running Windows just to get the app up and running. And then getting that app running in Frontier on Linux that would be the home run.