On the Mac we had a phonebook size doc called Inside Macintosh. It was divided into toolkits, which were analogous to packages. At the beginning of each chapter was the theory, tightly written and edited. You might have to read a couple of times before grokking. Then all the calls you could make against the objects. As a result devs not only understood how to program the platform, but also understood the theory. I realize now that we are missing the equivalent doc for the web. Of course it wouldn't be printed. As a result you fumble around in the dark on a lot of stuff, not really understanding why things are the way they are, what the designers were thinking, and then years later it dawns on you. It's not too late imho to fill in this missing piece. #
We, who accuse the Repubs of cowardice, are just as scared as they are. Or we'd start striking, with picket lines. Shut the economy down until Trump leaves. It may ultimately come to that, but who knows, by then it might be too late. It's not too late now.#
Thinking about where I am in re a Linux version of Frontier. I just realized that my collection of GitHub projects amount to the built-in verb set of Frontier. There are big missing pieces, and they aren't tied together in an object database, but the functionality is there. I am often reminded of this, when writing a utility script that would take minutes in Frontier, and I'm already on Day Two in JavaScript. For example, here's the JS code for the daveutils package. I even use the same names as in Frontier, but without the Frontier syntax. #
I am fed up with supposed members of The Resistance who RT the troll. You are every bit as bad as Fox News. If people stopped RTing him now, he'd lose his power. You can help by shaming people who RT him, no matter what their stated intention. I'm going a step further and namechecking them as I unfollow. Help bring notoriety to the troll-feeders. #