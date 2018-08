- +

Thinking about where I am in re a Linux version of Frontier. I just realized that my collection of GitHub projects amount to the built-in verb set of Frontier. There are big missing pieces, and they aren't tied together in an object database, but the functionality is there. I am often reminded of this, when writing a utility script that would take minutes in Frontier, and I'm already on Day Two in JavaScript. For example, here's the JS code for the daveutils package. I even use the same names as in Frontier, but without the Frontier syntax.