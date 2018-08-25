There's a new brand of bike sharing in NYC now. Yesterday I saw two bright red bikes, shaped like a Lime bike or CitiBike, with a plastic basket up front. Didn't have time to read the logo/branding. Both in Manhattan. Andy DeSoto says they're Jump bikes. And guess what, they say on their site they're available now in NYC. (But only in Staten Island and Westchester.)#
I've been saying this for decades. Every brand should have an iconic image that bloggers can crib. What that means is this -- a product shot on a white or transparent background. Large enough for large product shots, and for right margin images, we can make them smaller. I wanted to put a Jumpbike in the right margin, but when I do an image search, all I see are bikes being ridden or parked with lots of not-easily cropped backgrounds. No free advertising for Jump. #
I have a friend who's an accomplished computer scientist, really smart and creative in that area. Also a good teacher. But in politics he's a snotty bastard, he uses logic that could never work in debugging code. I wonder how such contradictions happen? Really puzzling.#