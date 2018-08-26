It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, August 26, 2018
The OPML Editor is my fork of the Frontier code base, started in 2004. It runs on today's Macs. In the flurry of activity in April, I broke the Mac part of the download page. I have now fixed it. 💥#
Ever since Facebook turned off the API, doing something new with Little Card Editor has been on my todo list. One thing I wanted to be able to do is include a card in my blog, the same way I include a tweet. I thought I'd have to factor out the card renderer in the app, so I could call it from my blog renderer, but there's a much dumber and simpler approach, just include the image of the card as it appears in Twitter. It works. As you can see in this post. So I am able to do that now. Bingo. ✓#
