Thursday, September 6, 2018
There should be an inverted real estate market where buyers could list their requirements. Sellers could peruse, the way buyers scan Zillow now. Who knows if I'm looking in the right geography? There could be lots of places that match my desires. #
Poll: Did the anonymous op-ed writer confess to a crime? I should have added "not sure" as a choice. I actually think that's the correct answer. Presumably the person took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Seems to me this is extra-constitutional at least, and it may be a violation.#
The anonymous op-ed#

