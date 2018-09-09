It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, September 9, 2018
Podcast: For the record blogging. This is why I'm interested in creating something that functions like Medium, but has as its stated goal to be long-lived. #
Why Ghost is not Medium#
Three Sunday pleas#

© 1994-2018 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday September 9, 2018; 11:57 AM EDT.