SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
-
+
Monday September 17, 2018; 10:56 AM EDT
File-level metadata in Markdown?
#
I wonder if anyone's thought about a way to add file-level metadata to a Markdown document. This just came up in a project I'm working on, but it's not the first time I've encountered it.
#
In Frontier's
website framework
, we used a # to delimit a value, something like:
#
#title "My Test Page"
#
We borrowed the idea from C on Unix in the 70s:
#
#include "mymacros.h"
#
We have the same thing in HTML and OPML, in the <head> section:
#
<title>My Test Page</title>
#
The directives are not part of the rendering. You don't see them when you read the document. But the values are available to software processing the document.
#
It seems since we're in
The Age of JSON,
something in JSON, delimited by a # might be appropriate?
#
#metadata = {
#
title: "Hello World",
#
tags: ["fun", "wisdom", "greetings"]
#
}
#
I started a
thread
on this on the Scripting News repo.
#
© 1994-2018
Dave Winer
.
Last update: Monday September 17, 2018; 4:27 PM EDT.