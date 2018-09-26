Continuing work on the new githubpub. One of the ideas I've been working towards is a similar kind of hierarchy in the repo as we had in the Frontier object database. I don't think it's practical to do the data gathering the website framework does as part of building a page. But there's a compromise, the idea of a default location. If I look for a template, for example, and don't find it in your database (i.e. repository), I then look in the system repo. It works. Not as cool as a completely hierarchic system, but two levels is better than one.#
Here's a page with a list of all the object databases for userland.com websites, available for download. Many of the sites are still running, thanks to Jake Savin. I want to be sure that in the future as much of what we created at UserLand is preserved. You need a copy of Frontier or the OPML Editor to read these files. #
Twitter and Facebook turned us all into attention junkies. Before that, blogging. Before that, I have no recollection of life before that. 💥#