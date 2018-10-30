My new iMac Pro arrived yesterday. Nothing more to say about it than it's shiny and the keyboard and mouse are fancy, but otherwise it looks like a newly unboxed iMac. I have to say though Apple does a first class job on packing these things. There are many levels of redundancy. Not many moving parts. Just a wall plug. Otherwise everything is wireless. Of course wait until I hook up all the bullshit I have on my desk! Scanner, umpteen hard drives, sound system. #
No doubt I'm going to buy a new Mac mini. The one I have now, hooked up to the living room TV is over ten years old. It's a real klunker. #
Software design for older people. It's a fact as you get older your short term memory weakens. I think of something to do, get distracted for an instant, and then can't remember what I was going to do. 15 minutes later I remember. That's why even small changes to the way a piece of software work can be so disorienting. In Chrome, they changed the way the popup bookmarks menu works. Instead of popping on the right, it pops on the left. It's also much wider (probably why it pops up on the left). To people don't use Chrome a lot, or whose minds don't lose focus easily, BFD, you'll deal with it. But it's enough of a distraction that I can (just did) forget why I popped up the menu in the first place. I'd love to know why they changed the way this works. Was there any benefit for me? For anyone? #
Donald Trump is a stupid man's idea of a smart person, a poor man's idea of a rich man, and a weak man's idea of a strong man. #
The quote is attributed to Fran Lebowitz, but I can't find it on the web. #
Anyway this is all about men, and that got me thinking, what kind of woman likes Trump, because there are millions of them. There are also a few blacks, Hispanics and Asians who like Trump. A fair number of Jews, amazingly, like him too. And in each category, it's not just men. #
I've heard a woman friend say publicly that she thought he was handsome. I see it too. He could be a member of my family, same age as my uncle, and handsome in a similar way. My uncle and mother were good looking people. But they came from a horror show of a house. A real war was fought there, and the children were the pawns. #
I was raised in a soup of abuse. And even if you think your house was a loving place, your friends houses weren't. And you probably thought they were all Ozzie and Harriet. We're good at hiding abuse. It's the first sin of a lot of kids, lying to cover up their parents' abuse. #
You want to know why we elected Trump? Because we are comfortable with abuse. We are afraid to stand on our own. A kind of impostor syndrome. #
I want to say, again, don't make men responsible for Trump. We all find him comfortable because we all were raised in an abusive environment. Ask Lakoff about it. It's a truth we don't want to face, but if we want to grow, to evolve, to get past Trump, we must face it. We must learn to move on, but not forget. #