Apple has finally made moving to a new machine as effortless as it can be, without having everything be in the cloud. Now Dropbox has to figure this out too. My Dropbox folder is where it used to be but it doesn't recognize it on the new system. Perhaps because the name of the boot drive changed? Not sure. But I have a huge Dropbox, with systems built in it that have been running for years. Not happy that I have to re-download every file, when they're all already on the system. It's going to take at least 24 hours based on past experience.