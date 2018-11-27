Something you don’t hear on the political talk circuit, yet — Trump is much weaker after the election. All Repubs at all levels saw how toxic he is in the midterms. They have a problem coming up in the next election, when the Senate is up for grabs, not just the House.#
Scott Mace sent a pointer to Blogtrottr, a service that hooks RSS up to email. I just set it up to send me the posts from Scripting News once daily. This is what I was asking about yesterday. Now let's see how it handles posts without titles. 🚀#
I ❤️ how Likes is working. For example, I noticed that the post above that mentions Scott Mace had one Like. Guess who? Scott Mace. Haha. See how that works. I actually was wondering if he saw it. This is a bit of culture/tech that works. I like where it's going. #
In order to get a bootstrap to work you need a blog that has a certain amount of community. Luckily there is still enough life left in Scripting News to get a bootstrap going. That was the most fun of the salad days of blogging, I had the ability to boot up new protocols and formats. Not all of them worked, but some did. I love making new stuff up and seeing it take root. Maybe we can do it now that social media is morphing into something else. #
I love this song from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. #