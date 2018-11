- +

how Likes is working. For example, I noticed that the post above that mentions Scott Mace had one Like. Guess who? Scott Mace . Haha. See how that works. I actually was wondering if he saw it. This is a bit of culture/tech that works. I like where it's going.

In order to get a bootstrap to work you need a blog that has a certain amount of community. Luckily there is still enough life left in Scripting News to get a bootstrap going. That was the most fun of the salad days of blogging, I had the ability to boot up new protocols and formats. Not all of them worked, but some did. I love making new stuff up and seeing it take root. Maybe we can do it now that social media is morphing into something else.