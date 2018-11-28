This is what the Blogtrottr email looks like, the one I set up yesterday. Compared with the original. I see room for improvement. For example, they could get rid of (Untitled). I didn't title the post, why do they have to make that the most important thing about it? I didn't anticipate they'd put an ad inbetween the title of the blog and the items. Wouldn't it make more aesthetic sense to not break there? And I'm not sure how they would know what order the items appear on my blog but it would be nice if they presented the items in that order instead of what appears to be chronologic order. I edit the order of posts as the day goes by. One more thing, I was expecting the email to be sent at midnight, or sometime during the night, not at 10AM Eastern. I imagine this is configurable. #