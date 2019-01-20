This is the new thing. I spent another day working on my Flickr archive, and am now uploading all the images and a static site to S3. It won't be the Flickr interface, but in some ways it's better. I wanted a way to casually browse my images. Some parts won't make sense to anyone but me. But it'll be there. Hopefully archive.org with grab a copy. My photos, for whatever they're worth may have some existence outside Flickr.#
One interesting idea, I linked from the page to the Scripting News archive page for the day the picture was taken. Sometimes there will be context, even a bit of writing about the picture.#