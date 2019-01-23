It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday January 23, 2019; 12:02 PM EST
Tweaks today#
  • I made a couple of tweaks today on the Scripting News home page.#
    • The diaglog that confirms you want to connect to Twitter so you can Like items didn't work well on phones. Added a bit of CSS and now it does. #
    • I noticed that the background of text on day archives and story pages didn't match that on the home page. #

© 1994-2019 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday January 23, 2019; 12:11 PM EST.