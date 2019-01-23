SCRIPTING NEWS
Wednesday January 23, 2019; 12:02 PM EST
Tweaks today
I made a couple of tweaks today on the Scripting News home page.
The diaglog that confirms you want to connect to Twitter so you can Like items didn't work well on phones. Added a bit of CSS and
now it does
.
I noticed that the background of text on
day archives
and
story pages
didn't match that on the home page.
