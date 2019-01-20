It's even worse than it appears.
New header image, MLK
at a rally. Previous, almost-frozen pond
in upstate NY.#
Clear-thinking and goal-oriented users are a blessing for software developers. #
It's not a project I could undertake personally, but I would love
a version of Frontier
that runs on Ubuntu. Then I could move my whole act there. It's the only reason I have to use a Mac for my dev work. #
I'm even older than Aaron Sorkin, and I can't believe he said that
. The "young people" he's talking about is of course AOC
who should keep doing exactly
what she's doing. So brilliant and clear-thinking and joyful. Exactly what we need now. And of course she has the answer
. #
At DLD
, an annual tech conference in Munich, the week before Davos, Sheryl Sandberg asks What Kind of Internet Do We Want? Her company is suffocating the open web, so it’s really not her question to ask. Imho, ultimately we'll think of the big tech companies the way we think of any powerful dominant industry. Imagine the CEO of Exxon on stage asking What Kind of Environment Do We Want? The pundits would say "see there's nothing to worry about, Exxon wants the best for us." And of course they don't. Not their job. #
Also I see what she did there. Sandberg asks what kind of internet do we
want. Hah. As if what we want has anything to do with it. They hire good PR consultants and speech writers at Facebook. The best. Remember, never automatically accept the premise
of a question. #
James Ball
writing in the Columbia Journalism Review
says tech companies should not fund journalism, for the same reasons I've been giving for decades. But he misses one. Tech has created a level playing field
where you and I have equal chance to write the news as any comfortable Church of The Savvy
pundit. Journalism wants money from tech so they can keep pretending they are the source of truth for the masses, when their lazyness and corruption have made our lives worse. We need an Indivisible
for journalism. Journalism should compete with tech, as distasteful as it may be for them to create a level playing field where all of us can report the news. Tech had the guts to give all of us an equal voice. Journalism must match that. #
- I'm going to write about something new here. #
- This is the new thing. I spent another day working on my Flickr archive, and am now uploading all the images and a static site to S3. It won't be the Flickr interface, but in some ways it's better. I wanted a way to casually browse my images. Some parts won't make sense to anyone but me. But it'll be there. Hopefully archive.org with grab a copy. My photos, for whatever they're worth may have some existence outside Flickr.#
- One interesting idea, I linked from the page to the Scripting News archive page for the day the picture was taken. Sometimes there will be context, even a bit of writing about the picture.#