I'm rewatching The Sopranos. The first few seasons were uneven, but by the end of Season 5 it was great. The last two episodes were magnificent. Dramatic, moving, with a lot of comedy (I hadn't remembered how many laughs there were in the show). Outstanding characters. The best writing. Virtuoso acting. #
George Will writes in the Washington Post that Amy Klobuchar may be best equipped to send the president packing. "If, however, [the country] would like someone to lead a fatigued nation in a long exhale, it can pick a Minnesotan, at last." It's observable that every president fixes the big problem with the previous president. Carter was a saint to follow Nixon's evil. Reagan projected strength to Carter's ineffectiveness. The next president, for sure a Democrat, will allow us to forget DC politics for a while and tend to other pressing business. #
We need to revise The American Dream because Howard Shultz seems to think he is the model of it. Fact is that most of the money he has is of no use to him. It can't buy him more time, he's still just one person. He can buy good health care, but he can't buy good health. #
I reject that The American Dream is creating soul-crushing wealth, the expectation that wealth entitles you to anything you want at any cost for everyone else. We're entering the climate crisis with no hope of surviving it if that's our view of the dream.#
I think JFK came closer than Schultz. Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country. Once you've achieved financial independence, try to be the change you seek, not to buy it. #