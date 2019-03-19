Medium keeps changing their mind about what they are. Today's change, for me, adds to the confusion. Yet, if you think of Medium as a publishing company, as they seem to want us to, at least for now, of all the online publishing companies, they alone have structured their product around the idea of a somewhat level playing field where there isn't (much of) a distinction between professional writers and the rest of us. The big publishing and tech companies would be wise to pay attention. Even if Medium doesn't succeed, they are exploring an idea that is imho the future of news publishing. #