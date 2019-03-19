It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A brief history of Brexit is funny because it's true, and British.#
Medium keeps changing their mind about what they are. Today's change, for me, adds to the confusion. Yet, if you think of Medium as a publishing company, as they seem to want us to, at least for now, of all the online publishing companies, they alone have structured their product around the idea of a somewhat level playing field where there isn't (much of) a distinction between professional writers and the rest of us. The big publishing and tech companies would be wise to pay attention. Even if Medium doesn't succeed, they are exploring an idea that is imho the future of news publishing. #
The clock doesn't turn back#
  • You aren't going to solve the problems of journalism by turning the clock back to the 20th century. Because...#
    • It doesn't work that way.#
    • If somehow it could work, it's only in the interest of a few journalists...#
    • Who don't want to use the new tech to make news better.#

