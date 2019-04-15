Killing Eve season 2 in the same class as Breaking Bad. The most depraved comedy action series in a very long time.#
I love this scene in the movie Amadeus. What's cool is how incompetent yet good-natured the Emperor is.#
BTW here's a picture of two very sweet and generous people dancing at #isoj2019. They understand the importance of symbolism and have the courage. This picture illustrates working together, which they do IRL, which is so damn important in this crazy world of ours. #
Another offline conversation at #isoj2019 -- I got to say to a NYT editor, in a congenial way, that I thought: 1. The NYT should have a public editor and 2. It should be a member of the public, not a journalist. The current situation is not getting them the benefit they need. #