I just gave $100 to Joe Biden. I have already given $100 to Amy Klobuchar. I am really starting to like Elizabeth Warren. I like the confidence. But whatever happens I'm voting for whoever isn't Trump. I hope you are too.#
You might try listening to someone who is sure they're right, no matter what their age. Sometimes they're right, I've found.#
BTW, if you've ever watched Jeopardy, you should watch at least one of the current shows with James Holzhauer. He's basically found a new level in the game. He is very knowledgable of trivia, but also risks a lot. And that's why he wins.#