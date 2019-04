I've been steadily building out my home theater . Got a nice subwoofer last week, and a center channel speaker came today. One thing I've realized is that Netflix has the best sound and picture of any of the other streamers, some of which are really shitty. So I always turn to Netflix to test a new setup. Also HBO has very high quality. Game of Thrones is great for testing, even though the first two episodes of the season have been very disney or hallmark.