Trump isn't really a presidential candidate and he certainly isn't a president, not as far as the job is specified by the Constitution. Which the begs the question, what exactly is he?#
A preview of another River6 feature. I reworked the feedViewer page. Here's an example, the single-feed view for Berkeleyside, the excellent local news site for Berkeley, where I lived a few years ago. It was founded by my longtime friend Lance Knobel. Since River6 is a river, there's less attention paid to the per-feed viewer, but this time I did a thorough rewrite of it, and added a huge optimization. It no longer has to call back to the server to get the JSON version of the feed, it's baked into the page as the server renders it. One more example, the single-feed view for Scripting News. #
Facebook announced their cryptocurrency, called Libra. Here's a list of their partners. I suspect government regulators will say it's okay just not with Facebook leading. Also note there are no publishing organizations on the partner list. #
There must be some rude comedians out there who wouldn't mind making a spectacle of Trump hate. And of course hatred for the wimps that vote for him.#
Now we don't know if his rallies are still a thing. He's doing one tonight in Orlando. Maybe it'll be a bust. He doesn't really have a new schtick you know. And he wasn't that funny in 2016.#
If he's a dud in his rally, or if he has to amp up the hate to scary levels to get a rise then he's jumped the shark.#
But still it wouldn't hurt to put some Trump hate on a stage. Nothing held in reserve. Really vent. We all need to stop being so polite when it comes to Trump. Attack the things he cares about. HIs net wort. Masculinity. Intelligence.#
But the key thing here is the people doing the insults are comedians, not would-be presidents. That's the key. Make Trump all about entertainment by attacking him with entertainment.#