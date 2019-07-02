The Knicks must stop playing tricks, no more flailing, or developing only young talent, just play the game to win. Try to get better. The league has been set up now so that tanking doesn't work. The odds on getting a #1 pick are not good and the free agents don't want to play for a team that tanked. Furthermore, the Knicks should stop doing what other teams did to get rebooted (Philadelphia and Boston are two examples, now the Nets are another). Just play and deal, and (try to) win.