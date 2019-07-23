 
It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
When you say boomers suck remember it was a boomer who sold you the iPhone that you tweeted that on.#
I'm sorry when I hear Boris on the news my mind immediately snaps to Yeltsin, not Johnson. I wonder if the Brits thought that through.#
An idea for Twitter. I'd like to see a list of referring tweets ranked by the number of views they generated. In aggregate and by tweet. That way I'd know who to thank for helping increase the reach of my rants. #
All right I like the new Twitter design. Lots of white space. I wish it was designed around live video though. So when you tune in tomorrow it would show the Mueller hearings live. A throwback to a time when everyone watched the same TV live.#
RSS 2.0 breakage fixes#
  • Here's a list of files that were updated to fix broken links. Under each item is a list of changes. The top items are the original links, the sub-item for each is the link it was replaced with. #
    • bitTorrent.html#
      • http://bitconjurer.org/BitTorrent/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20030206052319/http://bitconjurer.org/BitTorrent/#
      • https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsforrss.html#
        • https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsForRss.html#
      • http://www.legaltorrents.com/rss.xml#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040803024411/http://www.legaltorrents.com/rss.xml#
      • http://radio.weblogs.com/0001014/2003/10/12.html#a4604#
        • http://radio-weblogs.com/0001014/2003/10/12.html#a4604#
      • http://www.feedster.com/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20050124014803/http://www.feedster.com/#
    • currentBoard.html#
      • http://live.curry.com/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040707085350/http://live.curry.com/#
      • http://www.curry.com/stories/storyReader$27#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20030207142041/http://www.curry.com/stories/storyReader$27#
      • http://www.12inches.nl/decibel.html#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20050216124000/http://www.12inches.nl/decibel.html#
      • http://live.curry.com/scanlog/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040918084454/http://live.curry.com/scanlog/#
      • http://www.theinquirer.net/?article=10377#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20041019004302/http://www.theinquirer.net/?article=10377#
      • http://www.thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040621044720/https://thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss#
      • http://www.sbsonline.nl/modules.php?name=radioprogramma&site=ookgoeiemorgen&sid=1#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20031125012037/http://radioveronica.nl/#
      • http://blogs.law.harvard.edu/bloggerCon/discuss/msgReader$1119?mode=topic&y=2004&m=4&d=30#
        • http://bloggercon.scripting.com/2004/04/09.html#
    • enclosuresAggregators.html#
      • https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsforrss.html#
        • https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsForRss.html#
      • http://live.curry.com/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040707085350/http://live.curry.com/#
    • howChannelDeanCameToBe.html#
      • http://iowa.deanforamerica.com/node/view/1932#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040109093208/http://iowa.deanforamerica.com/node/view/1932#
      • http://xml.deanforamerica.com/channelDean.xml#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040805114237/http://xml.deanforamerica.com/channelDean.xml#
      • http://www.deanforamerica.com/channeldean/faq/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040120233945/http://www.deanforamerica.com/channeldean/faq/#
    • mediaPostArticleReview.html#
      • http://www.mediapost.com/dtls_dsp_news.cfm?newsId=245798#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040819213941/http://www.mediapost.com/dtls_dsp_news.cfm?newsId=245798#
    • myPublicFeedsOpml.html#
      • http://www.weblogs.com/changes.xml#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20091025131341/http://oldweblogscomblog.scripting.com/changesXml#
      • http://www.opml.org/spec#
        • http://dev.opml.org/spec1.html#
    • relativeURI.html#
      • http://weblog.infoworld.com/udell#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040202052733/http://weblog.infoworld.com/udell/#
    • rss.html#
      • http://asg.web.cmu.edu/rfc/rfc822.html#
        • https://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc822.txt#
      • http://www.gnutellanews.com/information/what_is_gnutella.shtml#
        • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gnutella#
      • https://thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040621044720/https://thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss#
    • rssChangeNotes.html#
      • http://www.rssquotes.com/blog/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040605034929/http://www.rssquotes.com/blog/#
      • http://www.rssquotes.com/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040607070931/http://www.rssquotes.com/#
      • http://blogs.law.harvard.edu/tech/stories/storyReader$12#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040220153447/http://blogs.law.harvard.edu/tech/stories/storyReader$12#
      • http://simon.incutio.com/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040615065633/http://simon.incutio.com/#
    • rssVersionHistory.html#
      • http://www.purplepages.ie/RSS/netscape/rss0.90.html#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040404041317/http://www.purplepages.ie/RSS/netscape/rss0.90.html#
      • http://www.internetnews.com/bus-news/article.php/3_80051#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20041019050503/http://www.internetnews.com/bus-news/article.php/3_80051#
      • http://my.netscape.com/publish/formats/rss-spec-0.91.html#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040402071322/http://my.netscape.com/publish/formats/rss-spec-0.91.html#
      • http://xmlrpc.scripting.com/metaWeblogApi#
        • http://xmlrpc.scripting.com/metaWeblogApi.html#
    • soapMeetsRss.html#
      • http://macros.userland.com/basic/viewRssBox#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20010302134837/http://macros.userland.com/basic/viewRssBox#
      • http://radio.weblogs.com/0001015/rss.xml#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040607125801/http://radio.weblogs.com/0001015/rss.xml#
    • toplevelNamespace.html#
      • http://feeds.archive.org/validator/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20030801082250/http://feeds.archive.org/validator/#
    • weblogComments.html#
      • http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20030603202930/http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/#
      • http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/rss.xml#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20030412021443/http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/rss.xml#
  • Other changes#
    • Did a global replace of \r with \n. This meant I could edit the HTML source in a source code editor. #
    • Fixed the link to the background image, and made it HTTPS-friendly. #
    • Fixed the inclusion of urchin.js so it was HTTPS-friendly.#

