A guest on Ari Melber last night (I think it was Jamal Simmons ) said what I've been saying about the 2020 election. It'll probably be a Russian style election where the incumbent gets 98% of the vote. We can't afford to wait for that. Think about all the other crazy stuff the incumbent is doing, that we can see, and then the stuff that is being covered up. Depending on the election only makes sense as a distant Plan B. I think even most Republicans would see that at this time.