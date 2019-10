A lot of other people, including Republicans, have picked up on Elizabeth Warren's unfortunate putdown of people who think that marriage is between one woman and one man. We have to have a serious talk about this, because it reveals a side of Warren that is divisive and unacceptable. I'm sick of electing presidents who divide us into evil and not-evil. It'ssickness of our country. Honestly I don't care about marriage, anyone's marriage. I think marriage is an awful institution. It wrecked the family I grew up in. So no one has the high ground here as far as I'm concerned. And while I think Warren is the best candidate we have now, I think she needs to do some soul searching on this. If she is elected, it would be tragic if she does the same kind of BS that the Republicans do, and tries to make some Americans outcasts. After all, the question she was asked was about other people'snot their actions. And as president, her job would be to safeguard their rights, along with those of people she agrees with. As faculty at Harvard Law School I would think she would be steeped in that understanding, that it would run in her blood. The Constitution isn't just for people we agree with.