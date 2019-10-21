Short podcast. The battery on my new Subaru Forester died today, resulting in an interesting mystery of user interface design. I got the car going again, btw. All is well. #
Mitt Romney is a victory for our country -- a Republican senator who is speaking the truth about Trump and isn't retiring. We can't afford a But Her Emails type of campaign against him. Watch out for it, they're going to do it.#
I think a blog should be like an old Herb Caencolumn in the SF Chronicle. A goings-on-around-town type flow of mostly gossip. Short items not essays. Caen's first columns were literally columns. I wonder if there are online columnists who use this style. Send pointers if you know of any (I assume there are many).#
Have you noticed that Rachel Maddow talks about Trump having been impeached, in the past tense. I like it, and I also like that no one challenges her chutzpah. She sometimes says it as part of interviews, in front of guests. #
I wish Florida congressperson Francis Rooney would run for re-election. He's one of the few politicians of either party who makes sense. He's leaving when we need people like him the most.#
I wish we had never let Facebook become so powerful, but we did. Eventually there will be a Murdoch version of Facebook, that’s what Zuck is trying to head off. That’s why he’s meeting with the stars of Fox and Breitbart, to assure them Facebook can be their home.#
One of the best purchases I've ever made -- a Brita water pitcher. It fits perfectly in the door of a refrigerator. Fill the top with water, put the pitcher in the fridge. It takes a few minutes to filter the water. Next time you want a glass of cold water, just open the fridge and pour a glass. It has no taste. I used to drink bottled Poland Springs water, but I prefer this to the bottles. I still keep some bottled water around for guests. #
Robert Reich has decided no one but Biden, Warren or Sanders could be the Democratic nominee, before a single vote has been cast. Whether the pundits like it or not, the voters still decide. Remember what they said about Trump at this stage in 2015.#
Had a dream last night where it turns out my mother didn't die after all. It was all a big mistake. She was healthy and feisty. Across the street. Of course impossible for me to reach. It was a dream after all. #
Last update: Monday October 21, 2019; 8:03 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)