The Atlantic says Dems are not sure what to impeach Trump for. I can't read it because of their paywall, but it's an interesting subject. How about this -- negotiate it privately with McConnell. See if there's anything he could support.#
The Dropbox situation has become more dire. I pretty much have to stop everything and reconceive how I work with my servers from my desktop. Something broke. I may have a workaround. The lesson is that when you depend on other people's tech, at some point it will fail, and then what will you do. It's hard to have a plan for this kind of outage. #
Last update: Tuesday October 22, 2019; 12:52 PM EDT.
