As the 2016 election approached, FiveThirtyEight published a series of graphs showing over time the likelihood of Clinton or Trump winning. All through October, as Clinton gained confidence, the two branches of the graph diverged, until FBI Director Comey's letter to Congress. I watched it live and my heart sank. Here we go again. Hillary's Emails . That evening, Clinton gave a speech . Eleven days before the election. Voting is already underway. We understood the damage. And you can see it clearly in the graph on this day in 2016. Yes, Clinton was still twice as likely to win as Trump. But the graph was going the wrong way. And we know how it turned out. So remember, the story that the NY Times invented, promoted with love by the FBI and the rest of journalism, was probably a bigger cause of America's defeat than Cambridge Analyitica and Facebook. But of course the NYT controls the conversation, and is unaccountable, so the blame is focused elsewhere.