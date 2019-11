I'm glad that Carmelo Anthony is getting another chance . He was the face of the Knicks for many years. I was surprised to find that even though his attitude about himself and the team was the source of a lot of the Knicks' problems, after he was gone, I felt affection for him. I look forward to seeing him play for Portland and I hope the team and the fans give him a chance to get settled in. He's more than a player, he's part of the soul of the NBA. There's no doubt when he returns to the Garden with his new team, there will be a huge outpouring of affection for him.